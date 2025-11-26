Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,962 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $15,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 18.8% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 5,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,679,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,598,000 after acquiring an additional 165,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 21.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of LPL Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $463.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $475.00 price target on LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.00.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA stock opened at $348.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $343.98 and its 200 day moving average is $361.87. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.83 and a 52 week high of $403.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.71. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $28,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,497.50. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.21, for a total value of $507,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,959,260.20. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,830 shares of company stock worth $1,336,675. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

