Worth Venture Partners LLC Buys Shares of 19,400 Elme Communities $ELME

Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Elme Communities makes up approximately 0.5% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Elme Communities by 240.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Elme Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 6.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELME shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Elme Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elme Communities in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Elme Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elme Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $18.50.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

Shares of ELME opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.97. Elme Communities has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $18.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 54.57%.The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Elme Communities will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elme Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.