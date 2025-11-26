Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 15,120 Shares of Nutanix $NTNX

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,120 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $13,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 74.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 11.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Nutanix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Nutanix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 45,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 28,003 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $83.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 7.42%.The firm had revenue of $670.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nutanix has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.00 target price on Nutanix in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Nutanix from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $892,370.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 254,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,948,262.58. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $11,058,508.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 524,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,090,543.36. The trade was a 21.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 159,598 shares of company stock worth $12,218,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Featured Articles

