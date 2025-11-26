Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ciena stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) on 10/31/2025.

NYSE CIEN opened at $196.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Ciena Corporation has a one year low of $49.21 and a one year high of $214.17.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $844.44 million for the quarter. Ciena had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.10%. Research analysts expect that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 375.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,235,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,499,000 after purchasing an additional 975,792 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 516.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Ciena by 322.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 34,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ciena by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,243,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $426,420,000 after purchasing an additional 359,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIEN. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ciena from $141.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.50 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 8,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $1,185,555.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 54,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,914.88. This trade represents a 13.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $59,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 40,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,992.08. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,935 shares of company stock worth $8,029,442. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

