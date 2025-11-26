Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 9,771 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5,650.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.08. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $78.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.0006 dividend. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

