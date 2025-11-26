NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citic Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Melius Research boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.19.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $177.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.66. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $51,386,863,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

