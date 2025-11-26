EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Head to Head Survey

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) and EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Solid Power and EVgo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 1 0 1 0 2.00 EVgo 1 2 6 0 2.56

Solid Power currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.25%. EVgo has a consensus price target of $5.82, indicating a potential upside of 92.60%. Given EVgo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EVgo is more favorable than Solid Power.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

33.7% of Solid Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of EVgo shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Solid Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.8% of EVgo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Solid Power and EVgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power -429.55% -24.88% -23.07% EVgo -14.76% N/A -5.69%

Volatility & Risk

Solid Power has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVgo has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solid Power and EVgo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $19.80 million 49.20 -$96.52 million ($0.53) -9.62 EVgo $333.13 million 2.79 -$44.33 million ($0.39) -7.74

EVgo has higher revenue and earnings than Solid Power. Solid Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVgo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EVgo beats Solid Power on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc. develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells. Solid Power, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc. owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services. It also provides ancillary services, such as customization of digital applications, charging data integration, loyalty programs, access to chargers behind parking lot or garage pay gates, microtargeted advertising, and charging reservations; and hardware, design, and construction services for charging sites, as well as ongoing operations, maintenance, and networking and software integration solutions through eXtend. In addition, it offers PlugShare such as data, research, and advertising services and equipment procurement and operational services. EVgo, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.EVgo, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of EVgo Holdings LLC.

