Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Toray Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.47, but opened at $13.65. Toray Industries shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 1,093 shares trading hands.

Toray Industries Stock Down 2.1%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Toray Industries had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 2.72%.The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toray Industries Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

