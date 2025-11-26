Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) vs. Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Head to Head Survey

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) and Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Utz Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of Hf Foods Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Utz Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Hf Foods Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Utz Brands and Hf Foods Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utz Brands 1 2 5 0 2.50 Hf Foods Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

Profitability

Utz Brands currently has a consensus target price of $14.93, suggesting a potential upside of 59.19%. Hf Foods Group has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 190.46%. Given Hf Foods Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hf Foods Group is more favorable than Utz Brands.

This table compares Utz Brands and Hf Foods Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utz Brands 0.39% 8.12% 4.02% Hf Foods Group -3.71% 8.01% 3.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Utz Brands and Hf Foods Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utz Brands $1.41 billion 0.95 $15.97 million $0.07 133.97 Hf Foods Group $1.20 billion 0.11 -$48.51 million ($0.86) -2.80

Utz Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Hf Foods Group. Hf Foods Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Utz Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Utz Brands has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Hf Foods Group has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Utz Brands beats Hf Foods Group on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc. engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc. The company sells its products to wholesale and other distributors, grocery stores, convenience and drug stores, discount stores, mass merchandisers, membership club stores, hard discounters, and specialty and e-commerce retailers. Utz Brands, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

About Hf Foods Group

HF Foods Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck. It also provides fresh produce products, such as vegetables and fruits; commodities comprising oil, flour, sugar, and salt; and packaging and other items including take-out accessories. HF Foods Group Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

