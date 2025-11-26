Head to Head Contrast: Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) and Hemis (OTCMKTS:MOCI)

Hemis (OTCMKTS:MOCI – Get Free Report) and Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hemis and Teck Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemis N/A N/A N/A Teck Resources 11.93% 4.14% 2.41%

Volatility & Risk

Hemis has a beta of -2.32, indicating that its stock price is 332% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teck Resources has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hemis 0 0 0 0 0.00 Teck Resources 1 12 8 1 2.41

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hemis and Teck Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Teck Resources has a consensus target price of $54.57, indicating a potential upside of 29.12%. Given Teck Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Teck Resources is more favorable than Hemis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.1% of Teck Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Teck Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hemis and Teck Resources”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Teck Resources $10.48 billion 1.94 $296.30 million $1.78 23.74

Teck Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Hemis.

Summary

Teck Resources beats Hemis on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hemis

Energy Holdings, Inc. intends to provide photovoltaic (PV) solar and energy storage solutions. It focuses on providing services related to sustainable clean energy products that include design, project development, sales and lease, engineering, procurement, manufacture, assembly and construction services, energy system incentives, and operations and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Modern Cinema Group, Inc. and changed its name to Energy Holdings, Inc. in February 2022. Energy Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen. The company also produces lead, silver, and molybdenum; and various specialty and other metals, chemicals, and fertilizers. In addition, it explores for gold. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

