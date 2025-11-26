TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Trading 6.6% Higher – Here’s Why

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 37.20 and last traded at GBX 37.20. Approximately 364,837 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 229,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.90.

TheWorks.co.uk Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £23.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 43.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 770.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

TheWorks.co.uk Company Profile

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

