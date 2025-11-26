SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.80 and last traded at C$4.82, with a volume of 19679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.86.

SunOpta Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.04. The stock has a market cap of C$561.46 million, a PE ratio of 475.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.92.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 11.64% and a negative net margin of 2.74%.The business had revenue of C$286.38 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.0729076 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc is a Canadian company that focuses on a healthy product portfolio. The company’s operating segment includes Plant-Based Foods and Beverages and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages. It generates maximum revenue from the Plant-Based Foods and Beverages segment. Plant-Based Foods and Beverages include plant-based beverages and liquid and dry ingredients (utilizing almond, soy) as well as broths, teas, and nutritional beverages.

