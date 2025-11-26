Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.68, but opened at $60.32. Century Communities shares last traded at $60.4590, with a volume of 11,242 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Century Communities

Century Communities Stock Up 7.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $980.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.10 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 5.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,647,000. Voss Capital LP increased its stake in Century Communities by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 365,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,130,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP raised its holdings in Century Communities by 71.9% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 22,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 81.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 39,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 29.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.