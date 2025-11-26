Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Shares Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 242.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,238,000 after buying an additional 23,749 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $7,781,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALNY. HC Wainwright set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $459.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $515.05 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wolfe Research raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $482.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $429.80 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.87 and a 52 week high of $495.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.01 and a beta of 0.30.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Pushkal Garg sold 3,022 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.48, for a total value of $1,364,372.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,377.08. The trade was a 13.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 12,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total value of $5,484,039.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,155.52. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 78,328 shares of company stock worth $35,705,793 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

