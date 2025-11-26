XTX Topco Ltd Invests $2.82 Million in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 44,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempus AI by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tempus AI by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Tempus AI from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tempus AI from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lowered Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 332,500 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.11, for a total value of $29,629,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,074,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,631,546.52. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James William Rogers sold 7,257 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $475,623.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,896.64. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,071,888 shares of company stock valued at $84,144,336 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.
Tempus AI Price Performance
TEM opened at $76.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.57 and a beta of 4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.40. Tempus AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $104.32.
Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a negative return on equity of 73.21%. The company had revenue of $334.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Tempus AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.
About Tempus AI
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
