XTX Topco Ltd Invests $2.82 Million in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 44,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempus AI by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tempus AI by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Tempus AI from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tempus AI from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lowered Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 332,500 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.11, for a total value of $29,629,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,074,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,631,546.52. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James William Rogers sold 7,257 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $475,623.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,896.64. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,071,888 shares of company stock valued at $84,144,336 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Price Performance

TEM opened at $76.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.57 and a beta of 4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.40. Tempus AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $104.32.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a negative return on equity of 73.21%. The company had revenue of $334.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Tempus AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

About Tempus AI

(Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.