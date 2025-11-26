XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 5,647 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 12.5% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amgen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 176,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.62.

Amgen Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of AMGN opened at $341.11 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $345.84. The stock has a market cap of $183.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.55.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s payout ratio is 73.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total transaction of $1,058,659.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,703.50. This represents a 30.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total value of $2,317,053.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,120,924.09. This represents a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 10,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,966 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

