Orix Corp Ads $IX Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Orix Corp Ads were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orix Corp Ads in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 414.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 32,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 1,105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Orix Corp Ads in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Orix Corp Ads from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orix Corp Ads has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Orix Corp Ads Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Orix Corp Ads has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $27.21.

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Orix Corp Ads had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 12.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Orix Corp Ads will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Orix Corp Ads Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

