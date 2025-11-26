Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Stock Holdings Lessened by Viawealth LLC

Viawealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Viawealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,554,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,267,000 after acquiring an additional 396,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,281,000 after buying an additional 1,195,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,769,000 after buying an additional 6,254,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,646,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,206,000 after buying an additional 589,365 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,987,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,733,000 after acquiring an additional 258,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $189.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $192.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.