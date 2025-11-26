XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 3,040 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 20.3% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total transaction of $1,123,842.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 191,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,096,057.50. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total transaction of $1,123,842.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 191,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,096,057.50. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,497 shares of company stock worth $742,375 and sold 581,181 shares worth $93,377,470. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Atlassian from $221.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research raised Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Atlassian from $290.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $149.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $139.70 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.91, a PEG ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.53 and its 200 day moving average is $180.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

