Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Stock Holdings Decreased by Viawealth LLC

Viawealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $219.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $220.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

