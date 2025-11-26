eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,422 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,532 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,789 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in eBay by 2.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,040 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 19.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,626,000. Finally, denkapparat Operations GmbH raised its position in shares of eBay by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH now owns 8,876 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Arete raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.78. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 35,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $2,878,769.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,367.48. This represents a 92.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $170,582.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $341,521.44. This represents a 33.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 64,323 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,100 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.