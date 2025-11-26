Dayforce, Inc. $DAY Position Boosted by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 522.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,593 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAY. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce during the first quarter valued at $30,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Dayforce by 74.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Dayforce by 701.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dayforce by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in Dayforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dayforce news, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $221,622.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 117,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,084,375.70. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $130,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,945,939. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 76,179 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,460 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dayforce Trading Up 0.1%

Dayforce stock opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. Dayforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $81.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.02.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.22 million. Dayforce had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. Dayforce’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dayforce, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAY. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dayforce from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Dayforce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup downgraded Dayforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, William Blair lowered Dayforce from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dayforce

Dayforce Profile

(Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.