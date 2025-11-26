XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 31,445 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 276.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,445 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $5,171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,069,241 shares in the company, valued at $110,580,904.22. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $105,710.00. Following the sale, the director owned 91,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,689,801.44. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 355,234 shares of company stock worth $36,944,652 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:MLI opened at $109.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.04. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $110.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.14 and a 200 day moving average of $91.44.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.11). Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 18.10%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.