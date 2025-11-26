Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New $4.44 Million Investment in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 56,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,000. Docusign accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Docusign by 6.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the first quarter worth $239,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Docusign by 2.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 24.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 235,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,209,000 after acquiring an additional 45,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total transaction of $533,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,915.98. The trade was a 11.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $2,787,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,983.74. The trade was a 22.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,933. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.27. Docusign Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.The firm had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Docusign from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Docusign from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Docusign from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research cut Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docusign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

