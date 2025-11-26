Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 1,355 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 426.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 641,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,350,000 after buying an additional 519,285 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 70,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWXT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Northland Securities set a $225.00 price objective on BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.83.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $174.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.83. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $218.50.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $866.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.03%.

Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,979,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 187,594 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,852.60. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

See Also

