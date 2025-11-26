Summit Global Investments Trims Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. $TENB

Summit Global Investments lowered its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,731 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Tenable were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Tenable by 743.3% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 546.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenable news, insider Barron Anschutz sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $28,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,322. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 4,622 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $139,214.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $451,800. This trade represents a 23.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Stock Performance

NASDAQ TENB opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $252.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tenable has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.510-1.540 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.430 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. DA Davidson set a $32.00 price target on Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TENB

About Tenable

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.