Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 237.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $99,995,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 18.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,125,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,927,000 after acquiring an additional 171,669 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $46,633,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 381.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,892,000 after acquiring an additional 159,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,798,627,000 after purchasing an additional 104,940 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBRA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $346.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Satish Dhanasekaran purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $233.12 per share, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,350.72. The trade was a 42.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $249.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $205.73 and a 1 year high of $427.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.47. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.80.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-15.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

