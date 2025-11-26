Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,001 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000. Dell Technologies comprises approximately 0.5% of Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $74,760,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,537,755 shares of company stock valued at $642,644,973. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $126.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.57 and its 200 day moving average is $130.32. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $168.08.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The firm had revenue of $27.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

