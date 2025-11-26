Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Up 16.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) shot up 16.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.90 and last traded at GBX 4.54. 31,491,090 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 10,497,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Panmure Gordon reduced their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 12.85.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Price Performance

About Tullow Oil

The company has a market capitalization of £67.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.56.

(Get Free Report)

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.