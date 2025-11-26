XTX Topco Ltd Invests $3.32 Million in Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRCL. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,073,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,261,000. Telligent Fund LP purchased a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,263,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter worth about $489,000.
In other news, CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 33,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total transaction of $4,081,691.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 297,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,170,603.35. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 33,569 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $2,855,043.45. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,958.40. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 551,455 shares of company stock valued at $45,564,337 in the last ninety days.
CRCL stock opened at $69.83 on Wednesday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $298.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.43.
Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $739.76 million for the quarter. Circle Internet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.
