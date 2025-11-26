XTX Topco Ltd Invests $3.32 Million in Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRCL. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,073,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,261,000. Telligent Fund LP purchased a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,263,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter worth about $489,000.

Get Circle Internet Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 33,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total transaction of $4,081,691.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 297,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,170,603.35. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 33,569 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $2,855,043.45. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,958.40. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 551,455 shares of company stock valued at $45,564,337 in the last ninety days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRCL shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Circle Internet Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group from $160.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Circle Internet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRCL

Circle Internet Group Trading Down 4.0%

CRCL stock opened at $69.83 on Wednesday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $298.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.43.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $739.76 million for the quarter. Circle Internet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Circle Internet Group Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Circle Internet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circle Internet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.