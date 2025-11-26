Summit Global Investments Buys New Shares in Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. $PRG

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 785.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 225.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Aaron’s from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Aaron's Stock Up 3.9%

NYSE PRG opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.97. Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $595.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.11 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Aaron’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.550-0.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aaron's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.20%.

About Aaron's

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

