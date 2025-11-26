Honda Motor Co., Ltd. $HMC Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,308 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Honda Motor were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 594,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,151,000 after buying an additional 65,648 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 84.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 53.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 77.2% during the second quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 99,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 43,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor stock opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $34.89.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Honda Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

