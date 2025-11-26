Waterloo Capital L.P. Makes New Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Cloudflare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $199.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. DZ Bank raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.35.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.46, for a total value of $11,862,880.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.26, for a total value of $6,993,826.74. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,829.30. The trade was a 58.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 645,609 shares of company stock worth $135,476,411. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare Stock Up 1.7%
NYSE NET opened at $197.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.90 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.31 and a 200-day moving average of $199.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.42 and a 1-year high of $260.00.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $562.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.87 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cloudflare
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
