Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires Shares of 3,199 NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 28.3% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 221,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,708,000 after purchasing an additional 48,764 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 99,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,823,785 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,086,042,000 after buying an additional 672,705 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,963,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in NIKE by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 658,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cowen upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,052.92. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $5,577,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 647,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,965,452. This represents a 11.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $82.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.10%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

