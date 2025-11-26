Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) CEO Dan Paterson Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) CEO Dan Paterson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $20,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 436,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,368,180. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dan Paterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verastem alerts:

On Monday, November 24th, Dan Paterson sold 2,000 shares of Verastem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Dan Paterson sold 3,299 shares of Verastem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $32,132.26.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Dan Paterson sold 390 shares of Verastem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $3,896.10.

Verastem Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verastem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $11.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 182.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Verastem by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSTM. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $13.00 price target on Verastem and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. B. Riley raised Verastem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verastem

About Verastem

(Get Free Report)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.