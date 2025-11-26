Zacks Research Upgrades Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) to Strong-Buy

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

KLIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Friday, November 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $43.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 544.50 and a beta of 1.64. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $52.08.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $177.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.297-0.363 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 541.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 665,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,038,000 after purchasing an additional 561,571 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

