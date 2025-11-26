Waterloo Capital L.P. Takes Position in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Reddit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the second quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reddit by 344.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the second quarter worth $60,000.

NYSE:RDDT opened at $218.80 on Wednesday. Reddit Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $282.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.14.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $584.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.65 million. Reddit had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 18.33%.Reddit’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Reddit has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total value of $1,238,354.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,027,672.84. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 63,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $12,223,651.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,184,528 shares in the company, valued at $228,282,236.16. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 424,370 shares of company stock valued at $89,848,384. Insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RDDT. Zacks Research upgraded Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Reddit from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Reddit from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Reddit from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reddit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

