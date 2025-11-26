Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Public Storage $PSA

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 60.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 209.4% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of PSA opened at $272.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.91. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $256.60 and a 52 week high of $355.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.07. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 39.53%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Public Storage from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Public Storage from $321.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Storage

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.