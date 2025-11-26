Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Raises Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,241 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 40.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,175,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,983 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 4,935.9% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 946,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,434,000 after purchasing an additional 927,950 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 92.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,063,000 after purchasing an additional 807,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,065,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $213.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.75 and a 200 day moving average of $162.14. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.60 and a 1-year high of $214.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Cardinal Health last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 price objective on Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.57.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

