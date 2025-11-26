W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW Shares Purchased by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger makes up about 1.9% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $10,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.8% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 18,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $963.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $975.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1,009.43.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $942.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $893.99 and a twelve month high of $1,221.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $956.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,006.33.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.26. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.35%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

