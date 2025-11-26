Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 84.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,547.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research cut Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Arrow Electronics from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $106.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.50 and a 1 year high of $134.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.64%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Arrow Electronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.640 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.