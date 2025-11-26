Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF Position Trimmed by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. Choreo LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,362,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 70,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 197.1% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 51,768 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $45.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.59.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

