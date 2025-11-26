Swiss National Bank Has $31.63 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Swiss National Bank grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 322,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $31,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 21.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 16.5% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $100.62 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $93.30 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.02). J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-9.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $1,204,237.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,037.04. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

