Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 1,576 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 493.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 306.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $1,343,180.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 117,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,057,499.72. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $164.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $166.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.97.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.11. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.