TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Workiva Inc. $WK

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 740 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $93.10 on Wednesday. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -110.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.31 and its 200-day moving average is $77.06.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Workiva has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.68 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WK. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Workiva from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Workiva from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

