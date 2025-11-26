Swiss National Bank Sells 9,200 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $24,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TKO Group by 26.0% during the second quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 564,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,640,000 after purchasing an additional 116,502 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the second quarter worth $218,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Finally, WBI Investments LLC grew its stake in TKO Group by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TKO. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research lowered TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $182.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

TKO Group Stock Up 3.1%

NYSE TKO opened at $187.27 on Wednesday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.07 and a twelve month high of $212.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 77.39 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.78.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.11). TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. TKO Group’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. TKO Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 116.48%.

TKO Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $1,774,627.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 137,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,625,922.08. This trade represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $203.00 per share, with a total value of $150,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,961. This represents a 16.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold 28,811 shares of company stock worth $5,496,347 in the last 90 days. 61.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

