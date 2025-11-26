Riverpark Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Riverpark Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. Pinterest accounts for approximately 2.1% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth $683,000. MIG Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 331.0% during the second quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 87,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 67,394 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth about $885,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.55.

Insider Activity

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $3,558,613.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $795,311.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 312,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,887,906.70. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 505,208 shares of company stock worth $17,450,914. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pinterest had a net margin of 48.99% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $665.93 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.