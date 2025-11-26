Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,158 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 84.3% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 59.2% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Harold Eugene Jr. Ford sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total value of $263,530.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,091 shares in the company, valued at $287,511.23. The trade was a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $102,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 7,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,962. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,147 shares of company stock valued at $562,079. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CME Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $288.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CME Group from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.71.

CME Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $276.98 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.62 and a 52-week high of $290.79. The stock has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

