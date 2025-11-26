Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.97, for a total transaction of $89,697.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,109.22. The trade was a 19.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kuo Wei Herbert Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Friday, November 21st, Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.97, for a total transaction of $87,397.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $908.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $958.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $827.78. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $1,123.38.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $737.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,047.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPWR

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 29 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.