FY2026 Earnings Estimate for ZM Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zoom Communications in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey now forecasts that the company will earn $3.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.61. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zoom Communications’ current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-5.970 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.490 EPS.

ZM has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zoom Communications

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $86.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.61 and its 200-day moving average is $79.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.79. Zoom Communications has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $91.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $731,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Zoom Communications in the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Communications in the third quarter valued at about $920,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Communications by 26,312.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 58.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Zoom Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $839,818.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,785.06. The trade was a 84.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $628,120.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 132,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,190. The trade was a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,373 shares of company stock worth $32,311,579. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zoom Communications

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.